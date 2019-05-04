Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

74-year-old driver arrested for hitting 2 elementary school children

FUKUOKA

Police in Kasuga, Fukuoka Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 74-year-old woman after she hit and injured two elementary school children with her car on Friday.

Police said Toyoko Takahashi, a resident of Nakagawa City, has been charged with reckless driving resulting in injury, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. on Friday as the first-grade boy and third-grade girl were both walking on a pedestrian crossing. Witnesses said the students were crossing at a green light while the traffic signal for cars was clearly red.

The girl suffered a head injury and broken right leg, while the boy sustained injuries to his head and back. Police said they were in a stable condition.

Following her arrest, Takahashi was quoted by police as saying, “At the time, the sunset was so blinding that I couldn’t see the traffic signal.”

