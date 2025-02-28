 Japan Today
Tomoyoshi Yuriha leaves Omihachiman Police Station in Shiga Prefecture on Friday. Image: KYODO
crime

74-year-old inmate arrested over 2008 unsolved Lake Biwa murder case

SHIGA

Shiga prefectural police have arrested a 74-year-old man serving a life sentence for murder on suspicion of killing and dismembering a man and dumping the body parts around Lake Biwa in 2008.

The body parts of Hideyuki Kawamoto (then 39) were found one after another in six locations around Lake Biwa, including Omihachiman and Otsu in Shiga Prefecture, between May and June 2008, NHK reported.

On Thursday, police arrested Tomoyoshi Yuzuriha, who is serving a life term in prison for another murder case, on suspicion of strangling Kawamoto to death around mid-May 2008.

According to police, Yuzuriha was a former colleague of Kawamoto at the construction company where they worked. The two had been living together for a time and were part of a pachinko club.

In 2018, Yuzuriha was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing a 69-year-old man he knew, dismembering his body and abandoning it in Kusatsu City and other areas.

Yuzuriha was transferred from Okayama Prison and arrived at Omihachiman Police Station in Shiga Prefecture on Thursday afternoon. He was sent to prosecutors on Friday.

