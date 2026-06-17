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74-year-old man arrested for attempting to kill 46-year-old niece

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OKAYAMA

Police in Kurashiki City, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 46-year-old niece with whom he lives.

According to police, Shiro Imoto is accused of stabbing his niece in the left arm and right side of her abdomen with a kitchen knife at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, NTV reported. The niece fled from the house to a neighbor who contacted police.

The niece was taken to the hospital, but her life is not in danger, police said. Imoto lives with his niece and her mother who was not hurt.

Police said Imoto has admitted to the allegation and told them that his niece hurled insults at him. He was quoted as saying “I didn't care if she died.”

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