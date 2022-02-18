Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

74-year-old man arrested for killing ailing sister

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of killing his bedridden 70-year-old sister.

According to police, Shosuke Nasu, who works part-time as a taxi driver, strangled his sister Mikiko with an electric appliance cord at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday at their apartment in Edogawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. He then called another sister and told her what he had done.

Mikiko was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Police quoted Nasu as saying he was worn out from looking after his ailing sister. He also told police he thought about killing himself, too.

