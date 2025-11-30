 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

74-year-old man arrested for slapping wife, pouring beer on her body, stomping on her neck

1 Comment
KUSHIRO, Hokkaido

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his wife, who is in her 70s, at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the wife called police saying she "needed someone to come right away.”

Police said the man is accused of pouring beer on his wife's body, slapping her face and stomping on her neck.

Police said the woman was not seriously injured.

The woman told police she and her husband were arguing when he became violent. Her husband has admitted to the allegation, police said.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

What an awful old man!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog