74-year-old man arrested for slapping wife, pouring beer on her body, stomping on her neck

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his wife, who is in her 70s, at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the wife called police saying she "needed someone to come right away.”

Police said the man is accused of pouring beer on his wife's body, slapping her face and stomping on her neck.

Police said the woman was not seriously injured.

The woman told police she and her husband were arguing when he became violent. Her husband has admitted to the allegation, police said.

