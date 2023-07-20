74-year-old man arrested for stabbing co-worker at apartment’s cleaning area

Police in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his 68-year-old co-worker at an apartment building on Wednesday.

According to police, Yukio Furuno has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I got really annoyed and thought to myself, ‘I don’t care if he dies,’” Kyodo News reported.

Furuno and the victim are employed at the same company which handles cleaning at the apartment building in Kobe’s Nada Ward. Police said Furuno told them he didn’t like his co-worker and had brought a small knife with him that day with the intention of stabbing him.

The victim was taken to hospital. Police said his wounds are not life-threatening.

The incident occurred at around 4:10 p.m. in the first-floor corridor outside the janitors' room at the apartment building. A witness called police and reported seeing Furuno stab the victim.

