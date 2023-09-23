74-year-old man arrested for stalking 23-year-old woman

Police in Fukuroi, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of stalking a 23-year-old woman by repeatedly sending her text messages.

According to police, the man first met the woman in May at the shop where she works, Kyodo News reported. The woman told police he came into the store a few times and would try to chat her up.

She said the man sent her 13 text messages in which he asked if she had a boyfriend, and what his name and profession were.

When the woman told the man to stop bothering her, he posted obscene messages about her by name on social media.

The man, who was arrested on Friday, was quoted by police as saying he texted the woman but can’t remember posting anything about her on social media.

