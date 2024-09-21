 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

74-year-old man arrested for stealing cash register containing ¥150,000 from restaurant

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of breaking into a restaurant and stealing a cash register containing 150,000 yen.

According to police, Koichi Wagatsuma, who lives in Yokohama, has admitted to the allegation and told police he needed money for living expenses, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Wagatsuma broke into the restaurant in the Ameyoko district of Ueno at around 5:30 a.m. on August 24. He stole the cash register, containing about 150,000 yen in cash, and the key.  

Police said Wagatsuma was wearing work clothes and an armband at the time. He used tools to break the store's shutter and placed the cash register on a cart before taking it away.

Wagatsuma was quoted by police as saying, “I heard from someone that it’s easy to find places to rob in the Ueno area."

There have been other cases of robbery by individuals in work clothes in the Ameyoko area, police said.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Okuma Kabuto Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Canal Cruise

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Autumn Art Events in Tokyo You’ll Want To Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Enter The Niseko Family Fun Contest and Win Delicious Treats and More From Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Better Train Etiquette in Japan: Tips for Tourists to Ride Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

A Savvy Guide to the Nightlife in Tokyo for Women

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

GaijinPot Blog

A Checklist For Quitting Your Job In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Explore Tokyo Coding Club’s Fall Classes for Kids

Savvy Tokyo