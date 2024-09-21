74-year-old man arrested for stealing cash register containing ¥150,000 from restaurant

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of breaking into a restaurant and stealing a cash register containing 150,000 yen.

According to police, Koichi Wagatsuma, who lives in Yokohama, has admitted to the allegation and told police he needed money for living expenses, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Wagatsuma broke into the restaurant in the Ameyoko district of Ueno at around 5:30 a.m. on August 24. He stole the cash register, containing about 150,000 yen in cash, and the key.

Police said Wagatsuma was wearing work clothes and an armband at the time. He used tools to break the store's shutter and placed the cash register on a cart before taking it away.

Wagatsuma was quoted by police as saying, “I heard from someone that it’s easy to find places to rob in the Ueno area."

There have been other cases of robbery by individuals in work clothes in the Ameyoko area, police said.

© Japan Today