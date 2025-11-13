74-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing 29-year-old woman with whom he lived

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 29-year-old woman with whom he lived.

According to police, Tanabe Hiroshi, a restaurant owner in Kanagawa Ward, is suspected of strangling Aoi Shida to death at his residence, which was above his restaurant, shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday, TV Asahi reported. Police said Tanabe and the woman had been living together for several years, but were not related.

Police responded to a 110 call made by Tanabe and found Shida collapsed in the living room. She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Police said Tanabe has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying Shida had talked about wanting to die, so he helped her.

