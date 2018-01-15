74-year-old man arrested over 37-year-old daughter's death

Police in Tokyo said Tuesday they have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 37-year-old daughter at their apartment.

According to police, Kohei Masuda strangled his daughter Emiko with a scarf sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday at their apartment in Toyotamanaka, Nerima Ward, Fuji TV reported. The two lived alone.

At around 9:45 a.m., Masuda turned himself in at Nerima Police Station and said he had strangled his daughter to death. He was quoted as saying he was pessimistic about his daughter’s future.

Police said that Emiko consulted with them several times in December and earlier this month regarding unstable workplace relationships with colleagues and financial troubles with acquaintances.

