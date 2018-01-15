Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

74-year-old man arrested over 37-year-old daughter's death

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Tuesday they have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 37-year-old daughter at their apartment. 

According to police, Kohei Masuda strangled his daughter Emiko with a scarf sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday at their apartment in Toyotamanaka, Nerima Ward, Fuji TV reported. The two lived alone.

At around 9:45 a.m., Masuda turned himself in at Nerima Police Station and said he had strangled his daughter to death. He was quoted as saying he was pessimistic about his daughter’s future.

Police said that Emiko consulted with them several times in December and earlier this month regarding unstable workplace relationships with colleagues and financial troubles with acquaintances.

He was quoted as saying he was pessimistic about his daughter’s future.

Damn. Father of the year...

geeze, both daughter and father sound unstable. why would she go to the police to report social and financial problems, and why would the father kill her because she had these problems?

something is wrong here

He was pessimistic about his daughter's future and now she has none. So sad.

Strangling seems to be a "popular" method of doing someone in, here in Japan.

A particularly cold and callous method I may add.

How could a father do this to his offspring?

He was quoted as saying he was pessimistic about his daughter’s future.

So kill her. Yep. That ought to brighten her future up real good. WTH???????

He was quoted as saying he was pessimistic about his daughter’s future.

Police said that Emiko consulted with them several times in December and earlier this month regarding unstable workplace relationships with colleagues and financial troubles with acquaintances.

This is weird! Do people really go to the police because of trouble at work and money troubles with friends? Then, her father strangles her because of being pessimistic over her future? I think this whole family was a bit strange to start with.

