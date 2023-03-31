Newsletter Signup Register / Login
74-year-old man arrested over fatal stabbing in Osaka Prefecture

OSAKA

Police in Kadoma, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing to death one man and wounding another with a knife on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:45 a.m. at a municipal apartment building, Kyodo News reported. Police received a call from a passerby saying a man had been stabbed and was lying on the ground.

Police rushed to the scene and arrested Yuji Sugahara, who lives in the apartment building. He was on a sidewalk near the building and had a blood-stained knife with a 13-cm-long blade in his pocket.

Police said one victim, a 70-year-old man, was found outside the apartment building, bleeding from a knife wound to his face. Another man, who was in his 40s, was found in the laundry room on the second floor, with knife wounds to his neck. Both were taken to hospital where the younger man died of his wounds later Friday, police said.

Police said Sugahara has admitted to the charge. They said he told them he knew the victims who lived in the same building and that there had been trouble between them and he was fed up.

