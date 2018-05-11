74-year-old man arrested over murder of woman in Fukuoka

Police have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 40-year-old woman at his house on Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The suspect, Kazuhiro Tsumura, who works as a salesman for the Yomiuri Shimbun, had been missing since the body of Miki Oya was found in his apartment in Nishi Ward at around 10 p.m. Monday, Fuji TV reported. Oya’s common-law husband found the body and alerted police.

Police said Tsumura and Oyau knew each other and security camera footage showed them walking out of a pub near his apartment last Sunday night. Surveillance camera footage also showed Tsumura boarding a shinkansen train bound for Osaka on Monday morning. He was arrested at around 6:45 p.m. Thursday while walking along a street in Osaka and taken back to Fukuoka.

Police said Tsumura has admitted to the crime but has so far given no motive.

Oya’s common-law husband, 45, told police that she did not come back home after saying she was just going out for a little while last Sunday night.

After not being able to contact her on Monday, he alerted police who narrowed down Oya's location to the Susenji area through the GPS in her smartphone. However, the police search was unsuccessful and the man continued looking on his own, going door to door. When he found the door to Tsumura's unlocked, he went in and found the body of Oya. He then called 119.

Oya’s body was in the kitchen of the apartment. Police said she had several stab wounds to her chest and stomach.

