crime

74-year-old man found beaten to death in home in Yamaguchi Prefecture

YAMAGUCHI

Police in Ube City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, said that a 74-year-old man who was found dead in his home on Feb 9 had been beaten to death.

According to police, the body of Toshio Furuya was found by a city welfare employee who was making a regular visit to check on him. The house was unlocked at the time and Furuya was lying on the floor with a futon over him.

Police said he was confirmed dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be trauma to the head and other areas, with a wound approximately 10cm long on Furuya's head that appeared to have been inflicted by a blunt object.

Multiple other injuries were found on other parts of his body.

Police said there were no signs that the house had been searched.

