Woman, daughter found dead in house in Okayama Prefecture

Police in Ibara, Okayama Prefecture, said the bodies of a 74-year-old woman and her 50-year-old daughter were found collapsed inside their home on Monday. Both women appeared to have been beaten to death, police said.

According to police, homeowner Takafumi Miyamoto, 77, a company employee, discovered the bodies at around 2:35 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Miyamoto’s wife, Sachie, was in the kitchen, while his daughter Chisono Ando was in the bathroom. Police said both had been beaten with a blunt object and were declared dead at the scene.

Police said they are looking for Miyamoto’s 25-yer-old grandson, who lives near the house and whose whereabouts are unknown.

The crime scene is a residential area with rice fields about two kilometers northeast of Ibara Station. A nearby resident told local media: “I have lived here for over 40 years, and this is the first time such a crime has occurred. I’m surprised.”

