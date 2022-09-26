Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman, daughter found dead in house in Okayama Prefecture

1 Comment
OKAYAMA

Police in Ibara, Okayama Prefecture, said the bodies of a 74-year-old woman and her 50-year-old daughter were found collapsed inside their home on Monday. Both women appeared to have been beaten to death, police said.

According to police, homeowner Takafumi Miyamoto, 77, a company employee, discovered the bodies at around 2:35 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Miyamoto’s wife, Sachie, was in the kitchen, while his daughter Chisono Ando was in the bathroom. Police said both had been beaten with a blunt object and were declared dead at the scene.

Police said they are looking for Miyamoto’s 25-yer-old grandson, who lives near the house and whose whereabouts are unknown.

The crime scene is a residential area with rice fields about two kilometers northeast of Ibara Station. A nearby resident told local media: “I have lived here for over 40 years, and this is the first time such a crime has occurred. I’m surprised.”

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Police said they are looking for Miyamoto’s 25-yer-old grandson, who lives near the house and whose whereabouts are unknown.

A picture of him, if available, would be helpful.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog