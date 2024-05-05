 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

75-year-old man arrested after wife’s body found in forest

SHIZUOKA

Shizuoka prefectural police have arrested a 75-year-old man on suspicion of killing his wife who was in her 60s.

According to police reports, Katsuyuki Furudate, a resident of Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, contacted police by phone at around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday and confessed to killing his common-law wife, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he told them he had left his wife’s body in a wooded area in Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, and that he would wait there.

Police went to the scene and found Furudate and the woman unconscious. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman had no visible injuries inflicted on her body and Furudate has not said how he killed his wife. Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

