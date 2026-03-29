75-year-old man arrested for shoplifting and assaulting store employees

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 75-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting and assault.

According to police, Shizuo Ito shoplifted one soft drink and three food items worth 1,093 yen from a convenience store in Miyagino Ward at around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, NTV reported. He then punched a female employee in her 30s in the face when she called out to him as he was leaving the store.

Furthermore, Ito punched another female employee when she tried to restrain him.

Neither employee sustained a serious injury and they managed to subdue Ito until police arrived.

Police said Ito has partially denied the allegation, stating, "I did steal the items, but I didn't hit anyone."

© Japan Today