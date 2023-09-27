Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

75-year-old man arrested for stabbing 2 women on street in Hokkaido

2 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Muroran, Hokkaido, have arrested a 75-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed two women in their 40s on a street on Tuesday.

According to police, Toshishige Nozawa stabbed one woman multiple times in the chest with an eyeleteer, a sharp-pointed tool used to make eyelet holes, at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. 

After being stabbed, the victim was able to call police who rushed to the scene and arrested Nozawa. Police said Nozawa and the victim were acquainted.

Nozawa also stabbed another woman who was with the first victim. Both women were taken to hospital. Police said Wednesday their wounds were not life-threatening.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Police in Muroran, Hokkaido, have arrested a 75-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed two women in their 40s on a street on Tuesday.

In Japan, never say too old do something.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

eyelet holes

eyelets are holes

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 25 – Oct. 1

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet: October Falafel Night

GaijinPot Blog

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel

5 Autumn Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where To Find Art Supplies In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Hinjitsukan

GaijinPot Travel

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog