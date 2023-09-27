75-year-old man arrested for stabbing 2 women on street in Hokkaido

Police in Muroran, Hokkaido, have arrested a 75-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed two women in their 40s on a street on Tuesday.

According to police, Toshishige Nozawa stabbed one woman multiple times in the chest with an eyeleteer, a sharp-pointed tool used to make eyelet holes, at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Kyodo News reported.

After being stabbed, the victim was able to call police who rushed to the scene and arrested Nozawa. Police said Nozawa and the victim were acquainted.

Nozawa also stabbed another woman who was with the first victim. Both women were taken to hospital. Police said Wednesday their wounds were not life-threatening.

