crime

75-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder in Ibaraki

IBARAKI

Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 75-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and murder after he allegedly stabbed a 73-year-old man to death and stole his car and wallet at a home in Kawachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, in July.

According to police, Kazumi Kamata, who lives in Toride City, Ibaraki Prefecture, is accused of stabbing Hitoshi Nemoto in the neck with a knife between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 1, and then stealing Nemoto's car, wallet and other items, TV Asahi reported.

The body was discovered on July 12 by an acquaintance visiting Nemoto's home.

In mid-July, Kamata was arrested by Tochigi Prefectural Police on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Act, but was not indicted. In mid-November, Ibaraki police arrested Kamata on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Act for driving a car with false license plates, without a license.

After that arrest, police said Kamata surfaced as a suspect in Nemoto's killing after street security camera footage showed him driving the stolen vehicle.

Kamata had been in financial trouble with Nemoto's relatives, police said, adding that he denied killing Nemoto.

