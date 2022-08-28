75-year-old man feeding cat attacked on Osaka street

A 75-year-old man who was feeding a stray cat in Osaka was seriously injured after being attacked by a man who hit him on the head with a hammer.

According to police, the incident occurred on a narrow road in Nishinari Ward at around 4 a.m. Sunday, broadcaster NTV reported. A passerby said the victim was using a hammer to crush some feed for the cat, when another man approached him. The two got into an argument and the second man grabbed the victim’s hammer and hit him several times in the head with it. He dropped the hammer and then ran away.

The passerby called 119. The elderly man was taken to hospital where doctors said Sunday afternoon that he remained in a serious condition due to serious head injuries.

