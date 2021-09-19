Newsletter Signup Register / Login
75-year-old woman arrested after body of another woman found in house

MIYAGI

Police in Matsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 75-year-old woman after she failed to report the death of a 71-year-old woman with whom she lived.

According to police, Mariko Kono has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. She was quoted as saying the woman died in mid-August at their apartment and she had thought about contacting the local government office but couldn't.

Police said the woman’s body was found after a neighbor complained about a foul odor coming from Kono’s apartment at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine how the woman died. No information was given on who the deceased woman was.

