75-year-old woman arrested for keeping dead body of daughter in freezer for 20 years

Police in Ami, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 75-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her daughter by storing it in a freezer at her home for 20 years.

According to police, Keiko Mori, accompanied by a relative, went to a police station at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday and told officers that her daughter’s body was in a freezer in the kitchen at her home, TV Asahi reported.

Police went to Mori’s home and found the remains of a woman sitting upright with her upper body leaning forward in the freezer which was 95 cm long, 85 cm wide and and 60 cm high. A blanket was covering the body and there were several deodorizers in the freezer.

Police said Mori told them the body was that of her daughter who was born in September 1975.

Police quoted Mori as saying, “She died 20 years ago, and the smell filled the house, so I bought a freezer and put the body in it."

Police said an autopsy will be held to try and determine the cause of death.

Mori's husband passed away this month and when relatives gathered at her home, they found the daughter's remains in the freezer.

© Japan Today