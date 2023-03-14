Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

75-year-old woman arrested for strangling common-law husband

IWAKI, Fukushima

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 75-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 77-year-old common-law husband at their home in January.

According to police, Masako Yanagida is accused of strangling Mitsuo Negishi to death with her bare hands on Jan 14, Kyodo News reported. Yanagida called police on Jan 15 and said her husband was “lifeless.”

An autopsy revealed Negishi had died from asphyxiation caused by strangulation.

Police said Yanagida, who was arrested on Monday, has admitted to killing Negishi but gave no motive. The couple had lived together for the past 25 years.

