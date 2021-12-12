76-year-old death row inmate dies in prison hospital

A 76-year-old man who was sentenced to death for killing a husband and wife in 2007 died in a prison hospital in Tokyo on Saturday, a justice ministry spokesperson said Sunday.

According to the spokesperson, Minoru Iwamori had been hospitalized earlier this month for heart arrhythmia, Sankei Shimbun reported. His condition worsened and he died of cardiac arrest just before midnight Saturday.

Iwamori was convicted of beating to death a 69-year-old man and his 67-year-old wife and stealing 10,000 yen from their house in Honjo, Saitama Prefecture, in February 2007.

His death leaves 110 inmates on death row in Japan.

