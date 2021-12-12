76-year-old death row inmate dies in prison hospital

A 76-year-old man who was sentenced to death for killing a husband and wife in 2007 died in a prison hospital in Tokyo on Saturday, a justice ministry spokesperson said Sunday.
According to the spokesperson, Minoru Iwamori had been hospitalized earlier this month for heart arrhythmia, Sankei Shimbun reported. His condition worsened and he died of cardiac arrest just before midnight Saturday.
Iwamori was convicted of beating to death a 69-year-old man and his 67-year-old wife and stealing 10,000 yen from their house in Honjo, Saitama Prefecture, in February 2007.
His death leaves 110 inmates on death row in Japan.© Japan Today
1 Comment
Hiro
Guess that’s one less death row to feed our tax money on.
sakurasuki
So he was 62 when that happened, 62 commit a crime to 69 and 67 year old? Elderly people crime and victim.