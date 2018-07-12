76-year-old ex-SDF member arrested over murder of man in Kagoshima health center

Police in Kagoshima said Friday they have arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 59-year-old man at a sauna facility last month.

According to police, Masayasu Minesaki, a former member of the Self-Defense Forces, stabbed Tomoaki Soda at the Kanoya Citizens Health Center at around 9:30 a.m. on June 19. He was arrested at his home on Thursday.

Police said Soda was stabbed several times in the chest and stomach. An employee found him collapsed and bleeding from his wounds outside the sauna at 10:30 a.m. He was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.

No knife was found at the scene. Police said they identified Minesaki through security camera footage and that he was a regular visitor to the health center.

Police said Minesaki has denied the charge and are questioning him about a motive for the murder.

