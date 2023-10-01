76-year-old man arrested after decaying body found at his home in Shizuoka Prefecture

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of corpse abandonment after the decaying remains of another man were found in his house.

Police said the body, which had begun to decay, is believed to be the man’s brother who was in his 70s, Kyodo News reported Sunday.

Police discovered the body on Saturday after a relative contacted them to say nothing had been heard from the residents of the home for a long time.

The suspect, Tatsuzo Iwano, was quoted by police as saying his brother had died in early September.

