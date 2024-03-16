Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

76-year-old man arrested for assaulting, robbing relative at her home

NIIGATA

Police in Murakami, Niigata Prefecture, have arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a female relative in her 70s at her home and stealing her shoulder bag. 

The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, local media reported. Police said the man is accused of pushing the woman to the floor and stealing her bag which contained 8,000 yen.

The woman, who was not injured, called the police, who arrested the man at the house. Police said the man has denied the charges and quoted him as saying “I wasn’t violent and I didn't steal anything.”

Neighbors said there had been bad blood between the two for some time.

