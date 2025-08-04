 Japan Today
crime

76-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of son whom he says was violent toward him

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his 52-year-old eldest son at their home on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:50 p.m., TBS reported. Police said Takanobu Furuya is accused of stabbing his son in the back with a 15-cm kitchen knife.

Furuya himself called 110 and said, "I stabbed my eldest son with a kitchen knife two or three times. I could no longer tolerate his violence toward me."

Police said the victim was seriously injured but his wound is not life-threatening.

