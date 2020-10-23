76-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing neighbor in Osaka

Police in Osaka have arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 66-year-old neighbor.

According to police, Yoshihiko Oi stabbed Kenichi Inami in the chest in Inami’s apartment at a municipal housing complex in Nishinari Ward at around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Oi lived in the next-door apartment.

Inami was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A passerby called 119. When the police arrived, Inami was lying at the entrance to his apartment and Oi was standing over him, holding a blood-stained knife.

Police said Oi has admitted to the charged. He was quoted as saying there had been bad blood between Inami and himself but he denied any intent to kill.

