76-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing relative

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing a 41-year-old male relative.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Kokubunji City, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Osamu Kataoka sprayed the victim at his parents’ home with pepper gas and stabbed him in the right abdomen with a knife.

Police said Kataoka attacked the man while he was working outdoors. They said he has admitted to the charge but has given no motive.

