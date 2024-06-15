 Japan Today
crime

76-year-old man arrested over death of 80-year-old sister

TOKYO

Police in Hachioji, Tokyo, have arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 80-year-old sister.

According to police, Hideho Tanaka has admitted to strangling his sister with a scarf on Friday morning, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Tanaka called 110 at around 10:50 a.m. and said he had killed his sister at his apartment where they both lived.

When police arrived, Tanaka had gone. The victim was found lying on her back with a futon covering her head. 

Tanaka was apprehended at a hotel in Tachikawa at around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Police said he told them he was worn out from looking after his sister who was ill.

