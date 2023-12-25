Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

76-year-old man arrested over death of 81-year-old wife in Kobe

KOBE

Police in Kobe said Monday they have arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 81-year-old ailing wife on Sunday.

Police said Makoto Ito has admitted to strangling his wife Miyoko with his hands at around 6 p.m. at their home in Chuo Ward.

Ito called 110 later Sunday and said he had killed his wife, police said. Police found the victim lying on her bed. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police quoted Ito as saying he was worn out from looking after his wife.

This tragic end has been the fate of many and will continue to be in the coming years unless more money is placed into organizations that help care for the aged.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

