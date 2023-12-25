76-year-old man arrested over death of 81-year-old wife in Kobe

Police in Kobe said Monday they have arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 81-year-old ailing wife on Sunday.

Police said Makoto Ito has admitted to strangling his wife Miyoko with his hands at around 6 p.m. at their home in Chuo Ward.

Ito called 110 later Sunday and said he had killed his wife, police said. Police found the victim lying on her bed. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police quoted Ito as saying he was worn out from looking after his wife.

