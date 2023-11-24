Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

76-year-old man dies after dispute with 19-year-old at traffic lights

1 Comment
SAKAI, Osaka

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of causing injury resulting in death after he assaulted a 76-year-old man.

The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. on Friday, Kyodo News reported. Police said the suspect, a company employee, told them his car was stopped at a traffic light when Mitsuru Kakimoto, who was a pedestrian, yelled something at him. He told police he got out of his car and chased Kakimoto and started beating him on the sidewalk in front of the apartment building where Kakimoto lived.

After knocking Kakimoto down, the suspect called 119. Kakimoto was taken to hospital where he died late Friday.

Police said the two men did not know each other and are questioning the suspect about what caused the trouble.

A hot temper will get you in a whole lotta trouble. I know he's regretting this

2 ( +2 / -0 )

