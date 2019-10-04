Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

76-year-old man found dead in Sapporo home

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo said Friday that a 76-year-old man who was found dead in his house was choked to death.

According to police, the body of Yoshiko Abe was found by his son and grandson inside a walk-in closet on the second floor of his home in Kita Ward at around 12:10 a.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. They had gone to his house because they were worried about not having heard from him.

Police said an autopsy showed that Abe had been dead for about one day. He had also suffered an injury to his eyebrow.

Abe, who manages a company, was currently living by himself while his wife is in hospital.

