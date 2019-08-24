76-year-old man killed, wife wounded in Ibaraki farmhouse

A 76-year-old man was killed and his 73-year-old wife seriously injured by an apparent intruder in their farmhouse in Yachiyo, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

According to police, the couple’s 42-year-old son who lives in another residence near the farmhouse, called 119 at around 3:15 a.m. from . The son said he heard the dog barking and went to check on his parents. He found them both collapsed in their bedroom, bleeding from knife wounds.

Police said Isao Osato was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Osato’s wife suffered a stab wound to the stomach and remains in a critical condition. A bloodied knife was found at the scene.

© Japan Today