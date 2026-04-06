 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

76-year-old woman, 47-year-old daughter arrested for assaulting man with rake and cane

0 Comments
KUSHIRO, Hokkaido

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 76-year-old woman and her 47-year-old daughter on suspicion of assaulting a 60-year-old man with a rake and a cane.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the grounds of a housing complex, NTV reported. According to police, the 76-year-old woman struck the man in the arm with a rake, while her daughter hit him with a cane.

The man sustained a subcutaneous hemorrhage in his right arm.

Police said the two women and the man lived in the same housing complex, but they do not know each other.

Police said the two women have admitted to assaulting the man but gave no motive.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog