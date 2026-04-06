76-year-old woman, 47-year-old daughter arrested for assaulting man with rake and cane

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 76-year-old woman and her 47-year-old daughter on suspicion of assaulting a 60-year-old man with a rake and a cane.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the grounds of a housing complex, NTV reported. According to police, the 76-year-old woman struck the man in the arm with a rake, while her daughter hit him with a cane.

The man sustained a subcutaneous hemorrhage in his right arm.

Police said the two women and the man lived in the same housing complex, but they do not know each other.

Police said the two women have admitted to assaulting the man but gave no motive.

© Japan Today