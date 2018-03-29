Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

76-year-old woman arrested after husband’s body found in Tokyo home

TOKYO

A 76-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of abandoning a body after her husband was found dead at their home in Tokyo’s Arakawa Ward.

According to police, they received a call at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday from the woman's neighbor, reporting that the body of a man was in the house. Police went to the house and found the decomposing body of the man, who was in his 80s, Fuji TV reported. The man’s wife, Katsue Suzuki, who has limited mobility in her legs, was quoted by police as saying her husband died about a week earlier and she just left the body in the first-floor living room because she didn’t know what to do.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on the body and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The neighbor had gone to visit the Suzukis because she hadn’t seen them for more than a week and was worried something might have happened to them.

