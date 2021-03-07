Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

76-year-old woman arrested for killing husband with saw

0 Comments
KANAGAWA

Police in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 76-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 83-year-old husband with a saw.

According to police, Yoko Maru has admitted to killing her husband Toshio by cutting his neck with a saw for about two hours from 11 a.m. on Friday as he slept on his side in his futon, Fuji TV reported. Maru was quoted by police as saying she had hated her husband for years.

Police said the couple lived with their son who was at work on Friday and did not return home until late at night. Maru called 110 at around 8 p.m. and said she had killed her husband.

Police said Maru told them her husband used to beat her and never give her any money and that her hatred for him and been building up over many years.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sakura Mochi

Savvy Tokyo

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Is A Japanese School Best for Your Child?

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog