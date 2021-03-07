76-year-old woman arrested for killing husband with saw

Police in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 76-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 83-year-old husband with a saw.

According to police, Yoko Maru has admitted to killing her husband Toshio by cutting his neck with a saw for about two hours from 11 a.m. on Friday as he slept on his side in his futon, Fuji TV reported. Maru was quoted by police as saying she had hated her husband for years.

Police said the couple lived with their son who was at work on Friday and did not return home until late at night. Maru called 110 at around 8 p.m. and said she had killed her husband.

Police said Maru told them her husband used to beat her and never give her any money and that her hatred for him and been building up over many years.

