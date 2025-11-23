 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

76-year-old woman arrested for stealing milk, other items from supermarket in Sapporo

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 76-year-old woman on suspicions of stealing items from a supermarket.

Police said the woman is suspected of stealing seven items (with a total retail price of 3,167 yen), including milk, beer and women's underwear, from a supermarket located in Teine Ward at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, NTV reported.

According to police, an employee saw the woman putting the items into her backpack and detained her after she left the store without paying.

Police said the woman told them she was struggling to make ends meet.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog