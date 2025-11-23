76-year-old woman arrested for stealing milk, other items from supermarket in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 76-year-old woman on suspicions of stealing items from a supermarket.

Police said the woman is suspected of stealing seven items (with a total retail price of 3,167 yen), including milk, beer and women's underwear, from a supermarket located in Teine Ward at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, NTV reported.

According to police, an employee saw the woman putting the items into her backpack and detained her after she left the store without paying.

Police said the woman told them she was struggling to make ends meet.

