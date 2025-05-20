76-year-old woman dies after husband hits her in the face with pillow

Police in Muroran, Hokkaido, have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of causing the death of his 76-year-old wife after he hit her in the face with a pillow.

According to police, Ryo Murai hit his wife Sachiko in the face multiple times with a pillow around 1:30 a.m. on May 17, NHK reported. Murai called 119 after his wife lost consciousness.

She was taken to hospital where she died on Monday.

Police said Murai has admitted to the allegation. He was quoted as saying, “We got into an argument and I hit her."

