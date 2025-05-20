 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

76-year-old woman dies after husband hits her in the face with pillow

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Muroran, Hokkaido, have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of causing the death of his 76-year-old wife after he hit her in the face with a pillow.

According to police, Ryo Murai hit his wife Sachiko in the face multiple times with a pillow around 1:30 a.m. on May 17, NHK reported. Murai called 119 after his wife lost consciousness.

She was taken to hospital where she died on Monday.

Police said Murai has admitted to the allegation. He was quoted as saying, “We got into an argument and I hit her."

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Finding Pet Friendly Apartments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Find Lost Items in Japan: Trains, Shops and Police Help

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Everyday Sounds You’ll Hear in Japan (And What They Mean)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Experiencing Reverse Culture Shock After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

GaijinPot Blog

NHK Fees in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Sanja Matsuri (Sanja Festival)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Tokyo Love Hotel Recommendations: To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Himeji Castle Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kanten: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo