76-year-old woman fatally beaten outside apartment; neighbor kicks police officer during questioning

A 76-year-old woman was found beaten in a housing complex in Atsugi City, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Monday night, police said. Shortly after the incident, a man living in the apartment next to the woman was arrested for kicking a police officer.

According to the police, a 119 call was made by a resident at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, in which the caller said an elderly woman was lying on the floor in the corridor outside her third-floor apartment.

Harue Oki, who lived alone, was found in the corridor, bleeding from a head injury, Sankei Shimbun reported. She was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, when police officers who responded to the call visited the apartment next to Oki's, a 30-year-old man suddenly became violent and kicked a police officer. He was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of justice.

Police are also questioning him about Oki’s death but said he has been speaking incomprehensibly.

