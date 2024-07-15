 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

76-year-old woman fatally beaten outside apartment; neighbor kicks police officer during questioning

1 Comment
KANAGAWA

A 76-year-old woman was found beaten in a housing complex in Atsugi City, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Monday night, police said. Shortly after the incident, a man living in the apartment next to the woman was arrested for kicking a police officer.

According to the police, a 119 call was made by a resident at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, in which the caller said an elderly woman was lying on the floor in the corridor outside her third-floor apartment.

Harue Oki, who lived alone, was found in the corridor, bleeding from a head injury, Sankei Shimbun reported. She was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, when police officers who responded to the call visited the apartment next to Oki's, a 30-year-old man suddenly became violent and kicked a police officer. He was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of justice.

Police are also questioning him about Oki’s death but said he has been speaking incomprehensibly.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Crimes like these can happen anywhere in the world… Japan is no different!

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Convenience Store Beauty Buys

Savvy Tokyo

Yubari

GaijinPot Travel

Onuma Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Is Fukuoka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

A Historical Tour of Hokkaido’s Niseko Resort Area 

GaijinPot Blog

Furano Biei Norokko Train

GaijinPot Travel