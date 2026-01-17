76-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run; suspect arrested

Police in Asahi City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed a 76-year-old woman on Saturday.

According to police, a witness called 110 at around 11 a.m. Saturday and said that an elderly woman was hit by a black minicar on a street and that the car had left the scene,” NTV reported.

The victim, Kiyo Katori, was crossing the road when she was hit by the car. She was taken to hospital unconscious, but was pronounced dead approximately one hour later, due to a fractured skull.

Police said the vehicle was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage as well as fragments of car parts found at the scene.

Police said Satoshi Ebato, a truck driver, called 110 at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and said he had been involved in a hit-and-run incident.

