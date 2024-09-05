 Japan Today
76-year-old woman stabbed on street in Chiba Prefecture; suspect held

3 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed a 76-year-old woman as she walked along a street on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 9:10 a.m., NHK reported. A witness called police and reported the incident. When police arrived, the suspect was still there, and had a bloodstained kitchen knife with her.

The victim suffered stab wounds to her stomach and other parts of her upper body. She was taken to hospital. Her wounds are reportedly not life-threatening.

The incident occurred in an area lined with houses and shops, about 1.3 km southwest of JR Kashiwa Station.

A witness told reporters that she heard the suspect yelling “It's your fault, you old hag,” as she repeatedly stabbed the victim.

Daughter?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Here's to the victim making a full recovery. Sounds like a neighbor or a family member:

おまえが悪いんだろう、このババア

Is full of deep anger.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Geez.. the boomer v. millenials animosity in the flesh

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

