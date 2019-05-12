Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

76-year-old woman stabbed while walking home; suspect turns herself in

0 Comments
SAITAMA

A 76-year-old woman was stabbed by another woman while she walking home on Saturday morning in Fujimino City, Saitama Prefecture, police said Sunday. The suspect, a 36-year-old woman, turned herself in at a koban (police box) about fours after the attack, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the grounds outside the victim’s apartment building as she was returning home after shopping. She told police she felt a sharp pain in her back, turned and saw a woman with a knife. After she screamed, the attacker fled. The woman made it home and her husband called 110.

The woman was taken to hospital but her wound is not life-threatening, police said.

At around 2:30 p.m., Aya Odakiri, an unemployed woman who lives in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, turned herself in at a nearby police box and said she had committed the crime.

Police said the victim and suspect did not know each other. Odakiri has so far given no motive for the attack.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #30

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Families

10 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas To Spoil Mom This Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Why Are These Things So Expensive in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Okama

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Design Festa: From Party Origins to Asia’s Biggest Art Event

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Guide To Tokyo’s Underground Otaku And Foodie Paradise

Savvy Tokyo