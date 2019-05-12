76-year-old woman stabbed while walking home; suspect turns herself in

A 76-year-old woman was stabbed by another woman while she walking home on Saturday morning in Fujimino City, Saitama Prefecture, police said Sunday. The suspect, a 36-year-old woman, turned herself in at a koban (police box) about fours after the attack, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the grounds outside the victim’s apartment building as she was returning home after shopping. She told police she felt a sharp pain in her back, turned and saw a woman with a knife. After she screamed, the attacker fled. The woman made it home and her husband called 110.

The woman was taken to hospital but her wound is not life-threatening, police said.

At around 2:30 p.m., Aya Odakiri, an unemployed woman who lives in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, turned herself in at a nearby police box and said she had committed the crime.

Police said the victim and suspect did not know each other. Odakiri has so far given no motive for the attack.

© Japan Today