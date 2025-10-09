77-year-old man arrested after hitting wife over the head with wooden bat

Police in Okaya City, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a 77-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he hit his wife over the head with a wooden bat more than five times.

According to police, the incident occurred at the couple’s home on Sept 19, TBS reported. Police said the man told them that he hit his wife, who is in her 70s, with the intent to kill her, but did not give a reason.

The woman suffered serious head injuries but they were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said they are questioning the couple on the circumstances that led up to the assault.

© Japan Today