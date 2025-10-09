 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

77-year-old man arrested after hitting wife over the head with wooden bat

1 Comment
NAGANO

Police in Okaya City, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a 77-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he hit his wife over the head with a wooden bat more than five times.

According to police, the incident occurred at the couple’s home on Sept 19, TBS reported. Police said the man told them that he hit his wife, who is in her 70s, with the intent to kill her, but did not give a reason.

The woman suffered serious head injuries but they were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said they are questioning the couple on the circumstances that led up to the assault.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

What kind of bat?

Sorry, I was anticipating what most commentators here would post.

Awful and avoidable with proper marital or mental health counselling.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog