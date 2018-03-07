77-year-old man arrested after road dispute with another driver

While there are many sources of stress that come with living in the city, spending your days in more bucolic environs, like, say, the rural town of Komono in Japan’s Mie Prefecture, seems like it should help you become a laid-back person.
But sometimes the opposite happens, and being 70-plus years old simply means that someone just has seven decades’ worth of pent-up anger inside, and living in the countryside means that all that ill-will gets flung at a person who really doesn’t deserve it, simply because there are no other targets around, as shown in this video of perhaps Japan’s angriest elderly motorist.
The video, uploaded to YouTube channel Shogeki na Channel, was originally captured by the drive recorder of an unnamed 20-something Japanese man who was driving through Yokkaichi, the town that borders Komonocho to the east, shortly before 1 p.m. on the afternoon of Saturday, January 13. For those who’ve never driven in Japan, speed limits can sometimes feel extremely slow, and in the residential section shown at the beginning of the video, the posted limit is 30 kilometers (19 miles) per hour.
Nevertheless, the driver obeys the law and makes his way slowly past the houses. Once he gets out into the farmland and the road opens up, the speed limit rises, so he increases his speed, but not enough to please the car behind him, which crosses over the center line like its driver is in a hurry…only to pull back into the lane and come to a complete stop.
This obviously means the 20-something driver has to stop his car too, and out of the car in front steps 77-year-old Komonocho resident Noriaki Matsuoka. Matsuoka strides up to the window of the young driver’s car, and fires off the opening salvo of his tirade with “You were driving slow on purpose, weren’t you?”
Confused, the young driver responds with, “What?” When Matsuoka repeats his question, adding in an extra dose of anger, the driver starts to explain the obvious, saying “The speed limit is 30 kilometers per hour back there-“ before Matsuoka cuts him off with “You dumbass!”
Startled, the driver tells Matsuoka that it’s dangerous to be standing in the middle of the road as he is. Bafflingly, this causes Matsuoka to start yelling at the driver to “Get out of the way!” despite the fact that Matsuoka is currently stopping traffic to pick a fight with the younger motorist. The confrontation takes enough time that the clouds actually begin to shift position in the skies above, and eventually a truck coming up from behind has to swing into the opposite lane in order to pass Matsuoka’s parked car.
During the heated exchange of words, neither Matsuoka nor the other driver can be seen, but the younger man claims that Matsuoka reached into the vehicle during the argument, causing him to say “I’m going to call the police!” He made good on the promise by contacting the authorities, who tracked Matsuoka from his car’s license plate, as seen in the video, and on March 5 arrested him for violation of traffic regulations and attempted assault.
Matsuoka denies reaching into the younger man’s car, but does admit to illegally parking his car in order to yell at the other driver, saying “I was angry that he was driving so slowly.”
Disillusioned
There are many of these angry oldies (and youngies) around, especially driving, but I see a fair share of them arguing on the trains in the mornings. Too many Japanese adults are just emotional time bombs looking for something or someone to explode at.
Kobe White Bar Owner
skip to 0.50
Goodlucktoyou
Slow drivers are a pain. I do not look forward to driverless cars. If somebody is in a hurry, just pull over or indicate left turn, and let them pass. It is not worth injury.
Haruka
How come all crime videos are crap but this simple dashboard cam was wonderful?
Disillusioned
If you consider someone driving at the speed limit a slow driver, you are the problem, not the other driver. If you are in a hurry it is your fault, not the fault of everybody else. Speeding and impatient drivers are the cause of most accidents. Speeding is reckless and dangerous!
mitoguitarman
For reasons unknown of the posted speed limits are too low. And probably 95% of drivers in Japan do not go the speed limit. It’s dangerous to drive the speed limit here.
bass4funk
Fukuoka has some of the worst drivers in all of Japan, you have to be so careful because they drive so recklessly. Also Fukuoka has some of the narrowest streets for a major city, so you often have just 10cm or even less when passing other cars and you have these people that speed as if they’re on a giant wide US road. Mornings are the most dangerous and in the evening everyone drives so slow, so road rage is not a huge problem here, but it is a growing problem.
Seawolf
Yes and No: 30 km section in the curvy first part deserves to be followed. But 40 km for the later one, with yellow middle line, 50 is ok and probably what most would drive.
As for above comment: if you drive 10 below limit on a wide road, normal weather, you make me impatient because I am not here for sightseeing, a just want to get from A to B!
888naff
In such a hurry but has so much time to stop and rant...