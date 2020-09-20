Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

77-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of common-law wife

0 Comments
FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuchi-machi, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 77-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 54-year-old common-law wife.

According to police, Hiromitsu Shinkai, a company employee, stabbed the victim multiple times in the chest and back at around 7:30 a.m. Friday at their home, local media reported.

Police said the woman was able to call 110 and when they got to the house, they found her sitting in the bathroom, bleeding from her wounds which were not deep. She was taken to hospital where doctors said she will remain for about two weeks.

Police said Shinkai was drunk when they arrived and quoted him as saying he can’t remember anything that happened.

