77-year-old man arrested for stabbing resident at welfare facility in Kyushu

A 77-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a fellow male resident at an assisted-living facility in Kitakyushu, Kyushu Prefecture, police said Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around noon on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect, Michio Saeki, repeatedly stabbed a 68-year-old man with a kitchen knife in the facility’s cafeteria. The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds to his arm and back.

Police said Saeki has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying that he had disliked the victim for a long time.

© Japan Today