77-year-old man arrested for stabbing resident at welfare facility in Kyushu

A 77-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a fellow male resident at an assisted-living facility in Kitakyushu, Kyushu Prefecture, police said Friday.
According to police, the incident occurred at around noon on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect, Michio Saeki, repeatedly stabbed a 68-year-old man with a kitchen knife in the facility’s cafeteria. The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds to his arm and back.
Police said Saeki has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying that he had disliked the victim for a long time.© Japan Today
Michael Jackson
He disliked the victim for a long time and figured what the hell I'm old nothing will happen to me might as well give it a go
wowyz
"he had disliked the victim for a long time."
There are always other people who we are at risk of tangling with, some people are there, like it or not.
I wonder if he had reported the problem to staff. I wonder what did staff to help, or not.
Its hard to determine who was the initiator/catalyst from the article.
Considering their ages you'd think, a more mature method of resolving such issues would have been implemented, especially in a welfare/hospice facility.