77-year-old man arrested for stealing money from shrine donation box

Police in Yokohama on Sunday arrested a 77-year-old man on suspicion of stealing 1,500 yen from a wooden box for monetary donations at a shrine in June.

According to police, the man, of no fixed address, said he came from Okinawa, Sankei Shimbun. Police said that on the night of June 30, he put glue on the end of a one-meter-long thin rod and lowered it into the donation box at a shrine in Sakae Ward, so money would stick to it. He was able to steal 1,500 yen, police said.

The shrine reported several similar thefts each month, and visitors to the shrine said they had seen the same man peering into the collection box many times. Police installed a surveillance camera which showed the suspect at the collection box again on Sept 26.

