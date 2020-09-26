Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

77-year-old man arrested for stealing money from shrine donation box

4 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama on Sunday arrested a 77-year-old man on suspicion of stealing 1,500 yen from a wooden box for monetary donations at a shrine in June.

According to police, the man, of no fixed address, said he came from Okinawa, Sankei Shimbun. Police said that on the night of June 30, he put glue on the end of a one-meter-long thin rod and lowered it into the donation box at a shrine in Sakae Ward, so money would stick to it. He was able to steal 1,500 yen, police said.

The shrine reported several similar thefts each month, and visitors to the shrine said they had seen the same man peering into the collection box many times. Police installed a surveillance camera which showed the suspect at the collection box again on Sept 26.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

You know things are getting worse when nearly 80-year olds are resorting to petty street crime.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Despite what some people claim, things aren’t so bad in Japan.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

You really have to stoop so low to even begin considering stealing from places of worship. But then again, we're in for some hard times

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Being homeless and having no job and then being arrested is not the solution to this guy’s problem...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

3 Things To Do If You Feel Totally Stressed Out

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Stewed Chicken and Lotus Root

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 New Vegan Foodie Options In Tokyo 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Eihei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel