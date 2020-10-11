Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

77-year-old man arrested for trying to set fire to mayor’s house in Hokkaido town

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Suttsu town, Hokkaido, have arrested a 77-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he tried to set fire to the mayor’s house last week.

Police said Toshio Higashida hurled a burning object through a first-floor window of the house of Mayor Haruo Kataoka at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct 8, local media reported. The fire singed the window but was quickly extinguished by Kataoka before it could spread. Remnants of a bottle were found in the room where the object fell. Police believe the object was a crude Molotov cocktail.

Suttsu has a population of 2,900. It is one of two towns on the northern coast of Hokkaido which have applied for preliminary research into their land to gauge its suitability for hosting a deep-underground disposal site for high-level radioactive nuclear waste in exchange for at least 2 billion yen in subsidies, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, Toshio Higashida has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was protesting the mayor’s decision to over the radioactive waste storage issue.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kansai

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

GaijinPot Blog