77-year-old man arrested for trying to set fire to mayor’s house in Hokkaido town

Police in Suttsu town, Hokkaido, have arrested a 77-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he tried to set fire to the mayor’s house last week.

Police said Toshio Higashida hurled a burning object through a first-floor window of the house of Mayor Haruo Kataoka at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct 8, local media reported. The fire singed the window but was quickly extinguished by Kataoka before it could spread. Remnants of a bottle were found in the room where the object fell. Police believe the object was a crude Molotov cocktail.

Suttsu has a population of 2,900. It is one of two towns on the northern coast of Hokkaido which have applied for preliminary research into their land to gauge its suitability for hosting a deep-underground disposal site for high-level radioactive nuclear waste in exchange for at least 2 billion yen in subsidies, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, Toshio Higashida has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was protesting the mayor’s decision to over the radioactive waste storage issue.

