crime

77-year-old man arrested in Osaka for throwing TVs, air purifiers from 8th-floor apartment

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 77-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he threw TV sets and other items from the window of his 8th-floor apartment.

According to police, Takahiro Hirooka is accused of throwing two televisions and two air purifiers from the window of his 8th-floor apartment building in Nishinari Ward at around 6:10 a.m. on Friday, in an attempt to kill an unspecified number of people walking below, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Hiraoka has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying "I'm frustrated. There's no joy in life. I didn’t care if they hit passersby and killed them.”

There were few passersby at the time and no one was injured. 

The apartment building is about 10 meters from the west exit of JR Shin-Imamiya Station. A resident of the apartment building called 110, reporting that "a man was throwing a television from above."

